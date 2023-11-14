Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

Monaco commemorates World War I Armistice

By Sarah Incari
Published on 14 November 2023
1 minute read
armistice
9 million people lost their lives in the conflict, including over a million French citizens - © Monaco Town Council
By Sarah Incari
- 14 November 2023
1 minute read

Flowers were laid at several monuments in the Principality, including the Boulevard de Belgique, Monaco’s Cemetery and the Maison de France. 

‘Lest we forget.’ Monaco commemorated the Armistice of 11 November 1918, as it does every year. In attendance on Saturday were Minister of State Pierre Dartout, Brigitte Boccone-Pages, President of the National Council, Mayor Georges Marsan and several members of the Municipal Council, as well as representatives of the Principality’s highest authorities.

Prince Albert II visits the Paris Mint workshop

The ceremony began with the laying of wreaths at the foot of the stone monument in honour of King Albert I of Belgium, located on the Boulevard de Belgique. The procession then made its way to Monaco’s Cemetery, and its War Memorial, for the traditional ceremony of remembrance in honour of those who died in the two world wars, accompanied by the Carabinieri Orchestra and the Musique Municipale. The commemoration ceremonies concluded at the Maison de France.

monaco-armistice

Despite the Principality’s neutrality during the war, a number of Monegasques and residents volunteered to fight with the French army – © Monaco Town Council