Join in on Monaco’s Red Nose Day

The "Red Noses" are sold for €2.50, which will be used to fund the charity's activities © Les Enfants de Frankie

The “Les Enfants de Frankie” charity is organising its traditional Red Nose Day on Wednesday, December 6. It’s a way of supporting the work of the organisation, which helps children in need.

Get your “Red Nose” today! The Monegasque charity’s famous accessory costs €2.50, and has recently become more environmentally friendly, becoming a foam ball and a reusable shopping bag when opened. “By buying a Nose, people from all walks of life can support children in need and enable the charity to make sure they are thriving: financing educational projects, therapeutic projects or specific medical equipment; educational, sporting and cultural outings, creative workshops, etc.,” explains the charity, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in November.

Exceptional day of Christmas shopping at La Condamine

The charity is counting on the public to use its bags today. Les Enfants de Frankie is organising the event with its official partner, EFG Private Banking Monaco, and Smiley World Limited, but also thanks to various “Red Nose” sales outlets, where you can still get yours today: