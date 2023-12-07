Monaco public holidays in 2024

Some are the same as in France, while others are specific to the Principality.

It is worth reminding ourselves that, unlike in France, if New Year’s Day, May 1st, Assumption, All Saints’ Day, Prince’s Day or Christmas fall on a Sunday, the following day becomes a statutory holiday.

Official calendar of public holidays in Monaco in 2024

Monday 1 January: New Year’s Day

Saturday 27 January: Saint Devota

Monday 1 April: Easter Monday

Monday 1 May: Labour Day

Thursday 9 May: Ascension

Monday 20 May: Whit Monday

Thursday 30 May: Corpus Christi

Thursday 15 August: Assumption

Friday 1 November: All Saints’ Day

Tuesday 19 November: Prince’s Day

Friday 8 December: Immaculate Conception

Wednesday 25 December: Christmas

Remuneration for Public Holidays

Public holidays that fall on a non-working day

Payment is obligatory for these days. Employees who are paid on an hourly or daily basis, or on a piece rate/performance-based rate, must be given the salary that they would have received if they had been working on this day. Public holidays that fall either on the employee’s weekly rest day or on a normal working day that is a non-working day for a particular company, or when part of the day is not usually worked by that company, are also paid.

Payment for a statutory public holiday will only be due if the employee has been present in the company the day before and the day after the public holiday, unless their absence was for exceptional reasons (such as a medically certified accident or illness and some special family circumstances).

Working on Public Holidays

When an employee has to work on a statutory public holiday, he or she is eligible for payment corresponding to the work undertaken:

Either payment equivalent to their salary

Or a paid day’s leave in compensation

Public holidays during paid leave

When a public holiday falls during a period of paid leave, it is not counted as part of the total days of paid leave.

Source: Prince’s Government