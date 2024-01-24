Discounted Oceanographic Museum tickets in January

You can take advantage of a 50% discount on tickets.

To wish you a wonderful New Year, the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco is offering a super discount throughout January. Using the code JANVIER202450 will give you 50% off the normal ticket price. You just need to enter the code on the website when you book online.

It’s an excellent deal, especially given the museum’s top-quality content. Here are the three must-see exhibitions at the Oceanographic Museum right now.

1. « Mission polaire» (Polar Mission)

This exhibition, on the theme of global warming, takes visitors to the extremes of the Arctic and Antarctic. It involves a tour of five areas to immerse you in the extreme conditions of life at our planet’s poles. The lives of the Inuit, the history of exploration, the challenges of tomorrow – this is an in-depth and unmissable exhibition.

2. « Le Prince et la Méditerranée » (the Prince and the Mediterranean)

This permanent exhibition traces the active role played by Prince Rainier III in developing a maritime policy for Monaco. It’s a perfect way to round off the centenary celebrations for Prince Rainier III with some sea and culture.

3. « Pôles, des mondes fragiles » (The Poles, fragile worlds)

Echoing its “Polar Mission” exhibition, the museum is also hosting “Poles, Fragile Worlds” until 12 March 2024. It’s a magnificent gallery of photographs by Greg Lecoeur, a first-hand witness of the state of the polar regions. The exhibition is part of the Oceanographic Institute’s new action and awareness programme.

