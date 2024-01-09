Fire engulfs flat in Monaco

One person was taken to the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) with burns to the hand.

We learned of the incident from Monaco-Matin. On the evening of Friday 5 January, at exactly 8.03 pm, the Monaco Fire Brigade received a call about a fire that had broken out on the boulevard du Ténao, in the Auteuil residence to be precise.

As Commandant Vincent of the Monaco Fire Brigade tells us, six vehicles and 21 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. “According to the information I have, Police Department officers were able to put out the fire with two extinguishers before we arrived,” he says. The fire service put a fire hose in place, then checked that smoke had not spread to the rest of the building.

The flat where the fire started, located on level -2, was partially damaged by the flames. Four people were injured in the fire, as confirmed by Major Vincent: one person with a burned hand was taken to the CHPG, while three others suffered from smoke inhalation. However, their condition did not require hospital care.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. A halogen lamp falling on to a bed could be to blame. “But that’s just speculation,” says Major Vincent. “The police, insurers and experts will be able to comment on how the fire started.”