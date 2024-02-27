Junk Kouture final – fashion advocating ecology

The event, for environmentally responsible young fashion designers, was held on February 22 at the Grimaldi Forum.

Some sixty young people from around the world took part in the Junk Kouture final. Competitors from the United States, Ireland, England, France and the United Arab Emirates, presented their creations made from recycled materials.

The Grimaldi Forum was filled with original and extravagant looks during the ceremony. Representing the French Riviera, the ‘From Coastline to Waisitline’ project, created by Lily Gear, Vega Beroud and Luisa Dietel of the International School of Nice, took its inspiration from the region. “We wanted to feature the Côte d’Azur side, with sunshine, beaches… All the materials were collected from beach clean-ups, schools or beaches in the south,” Vega told Monaco Info. The young woman added, “you can create beautiful things out of something that was nothing, that was thrown away on the beach.”

“From Coastline to Waisitline”, modelled by Vega Beroud during the final – © Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

Their creation won them the Kate Powers Foundation Performance Award. In total 17 trophies recognised the participants’ creativity and commitment. The coveted «World Designer» prize was awarded to the Irish creation #TAGME, by Eva Donlon, Evie Nugent and Méabh O’Shea, students at Moate Community School.