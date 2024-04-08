Georges Marsan back as Mayor

He was arrested and charged in January.

“Mayor Gorges Marsan resumed his functions at the Town Hall today, thanking the acting Mayor, the members of the Town Council and all the Town Hall staff,” announced a press release from Monaco Town Hall today, April 8.

No details were given on the legal proceedings, however the document did mention that a press conference would be held on Tuesday April 16 at 9h.

As a reminder, as part of an investigation involving the Mayor and three other people, the three Monegasque examining magistrates brought charges of “active bribery of a national public official”, “passive bribery by a national public official”, “active and passive influence peddling”, “unlawful taking of interest by a national public official” and “criminal conspiracy”.