Pàijeda celebrates Peace through Sport with Princely Family

Published on 10 April 2024
The Prince and Princess at the Pàijeda Federation for the WhiteCard Campaign © Charly Gallo
Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, as well as Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, went along to see the Pàijeda Federation.

As announced last week, the Sovereign Prince is carrying on the tradition of showing a white card. On Saturday, he and his family came to watch a demonstration of Pàijeda, a Monegasque martial art.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene are celebrating peace through the values of Pàijeda, a noble sport. The Princely Family came with their white cards, along with a number of prominent figures in Monaco, including the new President of the National Council, Thomas Brezzo.

The aim was to promote the #WhiteCard campaign launched by Peace and Sport on International Sports Day. The Princely Family was keen to promote peace through the values that are common to martial arts, such as humility and loyalty.

The Sovereign Prince with children from the Pàijeda Federation of Monaco / Photo credit: Charly Gallo