Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: Carlos Alcaraz withdraws due to injury

The news broke on Tuesday 9 April that Carlos Alcaraz has been forced to withdraw from the Monaco Masters 1000.

The young tennis prodigy explained to his social media followers that he was suffering from compression of the median nerve in his right arm, which is preventing him from playing, at least for this tournament.

“I worked in Monte Carlo and tried to recover right up to the last minute from an injured pronator teres muscle in my right arm, but it wasn’t possible and I can’t play!” he says.

A feeling of déjà vu

At just 20 years old, the Spanish player is no stranger to injury. Last year, he missed out on the Monaco tournament for the same reason. Two years ago, he was knocked out in the first round by American Sebastian Korda, despite reaching the semi-finals in Indian Wells and winning his title in Miami just before.

Is the Principality jinxed for the world number 3? We’ll find out next year. In the meantime, we wish him a speedy recovery ahead of the French Open, which kicks off on 20 May.

