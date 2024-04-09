Société des Bains de Mer to open restaurant in Dubai

An agreement was signed with the D.ream International group, with the launch planned for 2025.

The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) continues to expand beyond the Principality’s borders. After acquiring a luxury hotel in Courchevel, the Monegasque group announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with D.ream (Dogus Restaurant Entertainment & Management), a subsidiary of Dogus Hospitality Group, to open a restaurant in Dubai in 2025.

SBM intends to draw on the expertise of the major player in luxury and festive catering, which has already rolled out 81 restaurants for 16 brands in 15 countries. These include Coya and Amazonico, which are already operating in Monaco, as well as Zuma and Roka. “The new restaurant brand we create will capitalise on what sets Monte-Carlo apart, its 160+ year history, its lifestyle and its culinary expertise, with this project focusing on cuisine from both the French and Italian rivieras,” states a press release.

A brand that will go far

As SBM CEO Stéphane Valeri points out, the future brand will be exported to other destinations around the world: “this agreement marks a further step in our group’s international expansion, reaching our clients where they travel and live. We will benefit from D.ream International’s experience in setting up and optimising restaurants with high brand potential. After the acquisition of a luxury hotel in Courchevel 1850, this operational partnership will progressively position SBM, as future restaurants open, in other highly sought-after luxury locations such as Dubai, Miami and London, for example.”