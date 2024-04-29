Three must-see Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra events

The Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is hosting 3 important concerts over the coming days © Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra

Violin, piano and cello will take centre stage at the Monte-Carlo Auditorium and the Salle Garnier on 28 April, 3 May and 5 May 2024.

Monaco will host three major classical music events within a week. On each of these three dates, the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is organising a concerts featuring international artists.

Sunday, April 28, 2024, get ready for a Recital by Sergey Khachatryan and Alexandre Kantorow.

The Franco-Armenian duo will perform piano and violin sonatas. The concert will begin at 8 pm at the Rainier III Auditorium. Prices range from 25 to 60 euros and children under three are not admitted. You can book your tickets online .

On Friday, May 3, 2024, head to Salle Garnier for the final recital of the season with Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho, who will perform pieces by Haydn, Ravel and Liszt.

The concert will start at 8 pm and prices range from 18 to 36 euros. Here is the link to the box office.

To end the week on a high note, join the full orchestra on Sunday, May 5 for a symphonic concert. On the program: D’un soir triste (Boulanger), Concerto for cello n°1 (Shostakovich) and A Hero’s Life (Richard Strauss) performed by Norwegian cellist Truls Mørk and conducted by Andris Poga.

The concert will take place at the Rainier III Auditorium at 5 pm with a prelude of the pieces. Prices range from 18 to 36 euros, tickets can be booked here.

