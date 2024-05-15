Monaco's Best
In brief

Government takes tough line on high-power vehicle gatherings

By Théo Briand
Published on 15 May 2024
police-immobilisation-events-monaco
© Communication Department / Michael Alesi
Offending vehicles may be immobilised for up to 120 hours.

It’s no secret that events like the Grand Prix and Top Marques attract fans of big and beautiful cars. And those fans sometimes take part in unplanned gatherings, which can cause a disturbance and public disorder in the Principality’s streets.

To counter dangerous and inappropriate behaviour and to ensure the peace and security of Principality residents, the Government decided on 11 April to increase the immobilisation period for offending vehicles.

Now, in the event of a violation of the Highway Code, the vehicles concerned may be immobilised for up to 120 hours.

These new provisions will apply during the Monaco Grand Prix, from 23 to 26 May and the Top Marques show, from 5 to 9 June.