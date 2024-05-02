Prince Albert II steps up for charity walk between Dolceacqua and Monaco

To mark the twinning of the two communes, a second charity walk took place on Sunday 28 April 2024, with participants walking from Dolceacqua to the Principality.

Advertising

As for the first edition, the walk was organised with the aim of connecting the two towns. However, there wer slight changes to this year’s route. Last year, the walk went over the mountains. This year, it followed the shoreline.

To mark the occasion, Prince Albert II showed up in trainers and joined in the walk. for some of the distance. He took the opportunity to chat with the different participants and share a special moment with them.

Dolceacqua – Monaco: take part in a symbolic walk once again

As a symbol of the ties between the Italian town of Dolceacqua and the Principality, the participants walked for about ten hours, with a number of breaks. The walk was also a symbolic effort to replicate one made by two historical families from the two municipalities.

Jacques Pastor, Deputy Mayor of Monaco in charge of Sport, highlighted the important point to Monaco Info: “To walk in the footsteps of our elders meant making this journey on foot, as the Doria and the Grimaldi families did in both directions.”