Rose festival at Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild this weekend

Workshops for children and adults, guided tours, conferences, concerts… The programme for this 13th edition is packed with something for everyone!

Advertising

Over the weekend, baroness Ephrussi de Rothschild’s villa, now a museum, will welcome horticulturists, rose growers and nurserymen. These professionals will be on hand to share their love of plants with visitors, especially in the famous rose garden. Like the Baroness, they are avid horticulturists, keen gardeners and devoted rose-lovers.

The event is an ideal opportunity to visit the villa’s nine gardens, listed as “Jardins Remarquables” (Remarkable Gardens) by the Ministry of Culture, as well as to take in the exhibition and sale in the Jardin à la Française (French-style Garden). There is also a programme of events for the general public, including children’s workshops run by the villa’s team of gardeners, and themed tours led jointly by the head gardener and the guide/lecturer.

“Turner, le sublime héritage”: Grimaldi Forum’s 2024 summer exhibition

Jewels of the Belle Epoque, the Villa and the Ephrussi de Rothschild Gardens are transformed into concert, show and exhibition spaces, providing a magical setting for exhibitors, craftspeople and artists. And of course, during the two days, the villa – and all of its collections – will be open to heritage enthusiasts and several catering options will be available on site.

Practical details: