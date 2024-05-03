Monaco's Best
Events

Rose festival at Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild this weekend

By Sarah Incari
Published on 3 May 2024
1 minute read
villa-ephrussi-de-rothschild
It is a special year, marking the 160th anniversary of the birth of the baroness - © Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild
By Sarah Incari
- 3 May 2024
1 minute read

Workshops for children and adults, guided tours, conferences, concerts… The programme for this 13th edition is packed with something for everyone! 

Over the weekend, baroness Ephrussi de Rothschild’s villa, now a museum, will welcome horticulturists, rose growers and nurserymen. These professionals will be on hand to share their love of plants with visitors, especially in the famous rose garden. Like the Baroness, they are avid horticulturists, keen gardeners and devoted rose-lovers.

The event is an ideal opportunity to visit the villa’s nine gardens, listed as “Jardins Remarquables” (Remarkable Gardens) by the Ministry of Culture, as well as to take in the exhibition and sale in the Jardin à la Française (French-style Garden). There is also a programme of events for the general public, including children’s workshops run by the villa’s team of gardeners, and themed tours led jointly by the head gardener and the guide/lecturer.

Jewels of the Belle Epoque, the Villa and the Ephrussi de Rothschild Gardens are transformed into concert, show and exhibition spaces, providing a magical setting for exhibitors, craftspeople and artists. And of course, during the two days, the villa – and all of its collections – will be open to heritage enthusiasts and several catering options will be available on site.

Practical details:

  • Where : 1 Avenue Ephrussi de Rothschild, 06230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat
  • When : Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 May from 10 am to 7 pm
  • Prices : Adult : €17/Youth (7-17 years inclusive): €12 / Family : €48
  • Access : free shuttles are available from the parking areas in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat (Boulevard du Général de Gaulle) and the Beaulieu-sur-Mer port car park, with a meeting point and signposting.
  • The full programme is available via this link