100 sick children on stopover in Monaco with ‘Voiles de l’Espoir’

The 12th edition of Les Voiles de l’Espoir, sponsored this year by Christian Millette, a professional dancer from the ‘Danse avec les Stars’ French TV show, dropped anchor in the YCM Marina on Wednesday, June 19.

They are all aged between 8 and 14 years old, and they are in remission from cancer and leukaemia. On Sunday, June 16, they set off on 50 boats to sail along the French Riviera (between Saint-Raphaël, Saint-Tropez, Cannes, Villefranche-sur-Mer, Monaco and Golfe-Juan) for a week, through the 12th edition of the ‘Voiles de l’Espoir’ (Sails of Hope).

A stopover in Monaco

The Principality of Monaco had prepared a busy and unique programme for these children, most of whom have undergone intensive chemotherapy or bone marrow transplants. After watching the changing of the guard, they were welcomed by Prince Albert II for a tour of the Palace, and then were able to go round the famous F1 circuit in cars belonging to members of the Automobile Club de Monaco’s historical committee. The day ended with fun workshops at the Yacht Club of Monaco followed by an evening on the theme of Pirate Princesses and Princes.

“This is such a brilliant adventure, because when we’re at home we think about our problems, whereas here we don’t think about the disease, and that feels great,” beamed Baptiste, aged 13.

Helping sick children get their confidence back

After over 20 years in existence, this 100% volunteer event still has the same objective: to take children out of the medical and family environment so they can have a taste of freedom but also an opportunity to learn, to try, and to support others. It helps them get their confidence and self-esteem back.

And after 24 hours in Monaco, they were off again, headed for Golfe-Juan Vallauris on the last leg of this unforgettable adventure!