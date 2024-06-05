5th edition of Grimaldi Historical Sites gathering in Monaco coming soon

The 5th edition will take place again on the Place du Palais Princier (Palace square) © Facebook / Rencontre des Sites historiques Grimaldi de Monaco

The annual event will take place on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June on the square in front of the Prince’s Palace.

The rich history of the Grimaldi family has forged ties and left its mark on a number of regions in France and Italy over the centuries. To this day, Monaco promotes this heritage that has made the Prinicipality famous the world over.

The Princes of Monaco have held prestigious titles such as Duc de Valentinois, Marquis des Baux, Comte de Carladès, Baron de Saint-Lô, Hambye and Comte de Longjumeau. Almost 150 sites are linked to the Grimaldi family and Monaco in general.

The entire Princely Family at the Grimaldi Historical Sites gathering

The first Grimaldi gathering was held on the Place du Palais in 2018. A dozen municipalities and territories with ties to the Grimaldi family took part.

This year, the Fédération des Monuments Historiques Grimaldi de Monaco invited two French municipalities, Breil-sur-Roya and Bathernay, as well as ten Italian municipalities: Ventimiglia, Olivetta San Michele, Airole, Ripacandida, Campagna, Monteverde, Spinazzola, Poggiorsini, Terlizzi and Canosa di Puglia.

Like the last edition, the event will be all about fun and fellowship, with concerts, performances, plays and presentations on the menu.

One of the highlights of the weekend will be the «Son & Lumière» show on Saturday 15 June at 10pm. Screened on the walls of the Prince’s Palace, a film will tell the story of the ties between the participating municipalities and the Grimaldi Dynasty.

Everyone is invited to participate in this free ‘history lesson’ where young and old alike can learn or refresh their memories about the history of the Grimaldi Family.

