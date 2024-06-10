Jean-Philippe Vinci appointed head of DENJS

From 1 July 2024, Jean-Philippe Vinci will head up the National Education, Youth and Sports department (DENJS), succeeding Isabelle Bonnal, who has led this important institution for 13 years.

Mr. Vinci, an associate professor of philosophy and holder of a Master’s degree from Sciences Po Paris, was also a lecturer within the prestigious institution. He has taught at the Lycée Albert Ier since 1996. His administrative experience is particularly noteworthy, having been in charge of the Department of National Education, Youth and Sport for three years, in addition to his work with UNESCO and the Council of Europe.

To date, he is also a member of the board of directors of the Fondation Prince Pierre and the management committee of the Princess Grace Theatre.

The Prince’s Government naturally expressed its gratitude to Mrs Isabelle Bonnal for her dedication and numerous contributions to national education, youth and sport over so many years.

Mr. Jean-Philippe Vinci was also wished success with his new responsibilities, which are recognised as being of strategic importance for the Principality.

