Monaco took part in first Summit for Peace in Ukraine

Some fifty Heads of State and Government were present at the Summit for Peace in Ukraine © All rights reserved

Monaco restated its support for Ukraine by taking part in a peace conference on 15 and 16 June. Here are the key takeaways.

Represented by Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and Carole Lanteri, Ambassador to the Swiss Federal Council, Monaco was one of 100 countries and international organisations to attend the first Summit for Peace in Ukraine, held at the Bürgenstock near Lucerne in Switzerland.

The objective of the summit: “To give impetus to the peace process, instil confidence and provide visibility for what comes next and how Russia can be involved.” as the Prince’s Government explained.

Three main themes were addressed: nuclear safety, food security and the human dimension of the conflict, in particular the unlawful displacement of populations, including children, and the issue of prisoners of war.

The final text, supported by the majority of participants, reaffirms the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

How Monaco supports Ukraine

As the shelling continues in Ukraine, Monaco is still rallying to support the Ukrainian people. As it has since the beginning of the Russian incursion on 24 February 2022.

An appeal for donations was launched, raising thousands of euros, as well as a collection of basic necessities and care products, in addition to the deployment of teams on the ground through the Monegasque Red Cross.

In addition, hundreds of Ukrainians have found refuge in the Principality. Other Monegasque charities such as AMADE, chaired by Princess Caroline, Fight Aids Monaco and Caritas Monaco have also been involved on several levels.