Olympic Games 2024: Olympic flame to pass through Monaco

Ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the Olympic flame is passing through the Côte d’Azur. Monaco – an obvious omission in the initial route – will finally receive the torch in a week’s time on June 18 2024.

The Principality is once again hosting the coveted flame, 56 years since the first and last relay here in 1968 during the Grenoble Winter Olympics. Having toured around France since May 8, the flame will be relayed by six people, as announced by the Government of Monaco.

Next Tuesday, June 18, 2024, starting at 8:05 am, the flame will pass through seven communes in the Alpes Maritimes: Villefranche-sur-Mer, Grasse, Cannes, Valberg, Antibes, La Colmiane-Valdeblore and Nice. The Flame’s passage through Monaco will take place in the middle of this route, between Valberg and Antibes, between 2.15pm and 2.45pm.

Monaco’s Olympic history

Prince Albert II, President of the Monegasque Olympic Committee since 1985 and Chairman of the International Olympic Committee’s Sustainability and Legacy Commission, has always been committed to the Olympic Games. The Sovereign participated in five Olympic Games between 1988 and 2002 as a member of the Monaco Bobsleigh team.

The Prince has also been a torchbearer on ten occasions since 1996 at the Atlanta Summer Olympic Games in the USA. Princess Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer, also represented her native South Africa at the 2002 Sydney Summer Olympics.

Monaco’s only Olympic medal is the bronze won by Julien Médecin in the art and literature competition at the 1924 Paris Olympic Games. In total, since 1920, a Monegasque delegation has participated in the Olympic Games 32 times (21 Summer Olympics and 11 Winter Olympics).