Photos

Prince Albert II inaugurates Václav Havel Bench

By Killian Masurier
Published on 4 June 2024
1 minute read
Prince Albert II and Michal Fleischmann seated on the Václav Havel Bench © Communication department - Manuel Vitali 
The Sovereign inaugurated the symbolic bench in the Pavillon Bosio’s Gardens on June 29.

The ceremony was attended by a number of key figures in the Principality: Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, and Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, as well as Michal Fleischmann, the Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Monaco.

The work, designed by the Czech architect Bořek Šípek, pays tribute to Václav Havel’s democratic ideals. Havel was the first President of the Czech and Slovak Federal Republic from 1989 to 1992 and President of the Czech Republic from 1993 to 2003.

The «Banc Václav Havel» symbolises openness to dialogue and democracy, a fitting tribute to the late President. It consists of two metal garden chairs connected by a round table, in the centre of which grows a linden, the Czech national tree.

Michal Fleischmann spoke to Monaco Info about the special inauguration: “I am delighted that we have been able to install the Vaclav Havel bench, which represents the friendship between the Czech Republic and Monaco very well.”

Václav Havel’s motto “Truth and love will overcome lies and hatred” is inscribed on it. The memorial bench promotes these strong values around the world, in 52 countries on three different continents.

Here are some images of the inauguration.

© Monaco Info