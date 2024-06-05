Monaco's Best
Princess Charlene visits Monaco maternity ward

By Théo Briand
Published on 5 June 2024
1 minute read
princess-charlene-maternity
Princess Charlene meeting a new mum and and her baby © Éric Mathon / Prince's Palace
The new babies got a very special welcome to the world.

Princess Charlene paid a surprise visit to the Principality’s most recent new parents.

It’s an annual tradition at this time of the year, and Princess Charlene kept it going with a visit on Friday May 31 to the maternity ward at the Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace (CHPG). 

princesse-charlene-equipe-soignante-chpg
Princess Charlene and CHPG staff © Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace
Princess Charlene with proud parents © Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace
princesse-charlene-rencontre-nouveau-bebe
© Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace
princesse-charlene-chpg-maternité
© Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The Princess, who is also Vice-President of the Monegasque Red Cross, went to meet the proud parents and their newborns. The Sovereign’s wife congratulated them all on the happy event.

The parents will have some lovely memories to share with the children when they’re older.

princesse-charlene-accueille-nouvel-enfant
© Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace