RE.GENERATION Future Leaders: Monaco welcomes a new generation of agents for global change

The 13 new young people have the chance to take part in an intensive training course, organised by the Prince Albert II Foundation.

Last year was the first of the RE.GENERATION Future Leaders programme. Last Wednesday, the Prince Albert II Foundation announced the selection of 13 new talents, all under the age of 35, from diverse backgrounds and from all over the world. They are united by a common passion: protecting the planet.

Advertising

Building future generations’ skills and abilities

These young leaders are in Monaco from 10 to 20 June 2024, to take part in a two-week campus. The intensive programme will enable them to develop their leadership and communication skills with input from institutions such as the University of Edinburgh and INSEAD Executive Education, to acquire new knowledge through masterclasses taught by renowned experts, and to forge lasting links with other actors of change.

Awards for 5 young activists in presence of Prince Albert II

Ongoing support and unique opportunities

At the end of the fortnight’s course, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will continue to support the RE.GENERATION Future Leaders programme participants. It will give them greater visibility by enabling them to speak at international events, take part in media programmes, and take advantage of media coverage on the Foundation’s communication channels. This tailored support will enable the young talents to maximise their impact and advance their environmental protection projects.