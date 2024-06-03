Special event on Larvotto beach for World Environment Day
World Environment Day 2024 is coming up on June 5 and a superb programme is planned from 9am to 5pm, combining activities and awareness-raising.
The event is celebrated annually on this date, and is a United Nations initiative to promote awareness and action for the protection of our environment.
In Monaco, several local organisations are joining forces for the event: the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement, the Environment Department, the Beyond Plastic Med non-profit, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Association Monégasque pour la Protection de la Nature, and the Pelagos and Ramoge Secretariats.
They invite you to join them for the awareness day on the Esplanade du Larvotto, with a full programme in store from 9am to 5pm.
Programme
9.00 – 10.30 am: Rubbish collection
10.45 – 11.30 am: Detailed rubbish analysis
2 pm: Different activities and workshops on the Esplanade du Larvotto: stands run by the partner organisations, an Escape Game workshop, a Waste Fresco workshop, a snakes and ladders game, etc.
5 pm – That’s all folks!