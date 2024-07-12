Fancy going scuba diving at Rainier III Nautical Stadium?

The first edition, organised by Monaco Town Council, was a great success.

Advertising

A rather special taster session took place on Wednesday 10 July at the Rainier III Nautical Stadium. With the help of instructors from the Club d’Exploration Sous-Marine de Monaco (C.E.S.M.M), Monaco Town Council gave adults and children aged 8 and over the chance to experience their first dive in a swimming pool.

“A taster dive lasts between 10 and 15 minutes and the depth is depends on the person taking part. Children can’t go very deep, but people who feel comfortable may be able to go all the way to the bottom of the pool, and those who feel a little less comfortable will stay half-way down,” explained Jacques Pastor, the deputy Mayor in charge of sports, speaking to Monaco Info.

© Communication Department / Etienne Dang

The next sessions will take place on 19 August and 4 September, from 9.30 am to 5 pm, and will be open to everyone, since even people with limited mobility can learn to scuba dive. To take part in the original, free-of-charge taster sessions, you just need to turn up.

Prince Albert II discovers future of yachting at 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge