Prince Albert II discovers future of yachting at 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

Prince Albert II at the 11th edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge © Michael Alesi / Prince's Palace

The winner of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge received a grant from the Prince Albert II Foundation.

The 2024 edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge was held from 1 to 6 July with a surprise guest on the last day: Prince Albert II.

Hundreds of engineering students, representing 40 universities and 25 nations, came to the Principality for the unique competition, to showcase their prototypes and meet key players in the yachting industry.

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Imagining the future of yachting

Organised by Monaco Yacht Club in collaboration with the Prince Albert II Foundation, the challenge is about innovation and sustainability. Since 2014, it has been part of the “Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting” initiative, combining alternative energies, design and hull construction.

The many participants are invited to combine new technologies, innovative materials and alternative propulsion systems that reduce the environmental impact of yachting excellence. This means using renewable energies such as solar power or hydrogen, or electricity to power the vessels.

Awards for the best teams

A panel of professionals attended technical conferences and industry boat tours. But most importantly, they awarded five prizes, including the coveted innovation prize, won by Sea Sakthi, the Ecodesign prize won by TSB Energy Portugal, and the Jury Favourite, which went to Poseidon – INOCEL.

The Champion of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2024 was Oceanos – NTUA, from Greece. Registration is already open for 2025!