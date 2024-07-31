Princess Caroline joins Lions Club of Monaco for first “Tour de l’Espoir Monaco”

Princess Caroline with Raul Marchisio, ambassador for the event, founder of the Fondation Flavien Denis Maccario and sponsors and members of the Lions Club of Monaco © Lions Club of Monaco

The money raised went to support two major cancer charities.

The very first “Tour de l’Espoir Monaco” organised by the Lions Club of Monaco took place in June. The aim: to raise funds for the Fondation Flavien and Enfance et Cancer, both of whom support research on paediatric cancers and rare or unknown diseases. F1 driver Thierry Boutsen and rally driver Raul Marchisio were also present as ambassadors. But the surprise guest was Princess Caroline of Monaco!

Princess Caroline of Monaco with members of the Lions Club of Monaco

The cheque presentations: Raul Marchisio for the Hubert Gouin Enfance et Cancer charity and Denis Maccario for the Fondation Flavien with members of the Lions Club of Monaco

A 3-phase event

On Friday 28 June 2024, a gala evening was organised in the Belle Époque room at the Hôtel Hermitage, along with a generous charity raffle. Then, on Saturday 29 June, 7 supercars took to the Place du Casino to provide paying laps of the F1 circuit, adding to the funds raised. That was when Princess Caroline visited the “Tour de l’Espoir Monaco” to show her interest in the club’s activities. And on Sunday 30 June, around 15 super cars left the Sporting d’Eté for the Col de Turini and there was a lunch for the participants.

By the end of the event, €9,000 had been donated to the Fondation Flavien and the same amount to Cancer Enfance thanks to sponsors and partners. And a Tour de l’Espoir 2025 is already being planned!