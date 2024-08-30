Fondation Flavien to organise 10th Trott’N’Roll to combat paediatric cancer

Make a diary date for 14 September in the Jardins d’Apolline and on allée Lazare Sauvaigo.

The traditional Monaco Trott’n’roll is coming back soon! From 9 am to 6 pm, the family-oriented event organised by the Fondation Flavien will provide entertainment for all ages. Not to be missed are the ribbon-cutting ceremony with the official authorities and a live demonstration by the Monaco Fire Brigade and its vehicles.

The traditional parade will start at 2.30 pm. Many two-wheelers will tour the Principality, stopping for photos at the Palace and the Casino.

There will also be a birthday tombola with exceptional prizes. The foundation also has a big surprise planned, but they’re keeping it secret until 13 September….

As well as stalls, inflatables, a pop-up skate park, a personalised Route 66 photo call and cosplayers galore, there will be refreshment and food stalls on site.

And there’ll be a free concert from 8pm until 10pm. Who’s playing? Tobacco Road, a group of 7 musicians and singers, who will be paying tribute to Jean-Jacques Goldman.

The aim of the Monaco Trott’n’roll is unchanged since the first edition in 2014: to raise funds for research into paediatric cancers. It will also be an opportunity to talk about the launch of the MEPENDAX clinical trial, involving children who suffer from 2 types of brain tumours, medulloblastoma and ependymoma.