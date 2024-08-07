Ligue 1: Ticket sales open for AS Monaco’s first match of the season!

Save the date! AS Monaco will host Saint-Étienne in a historic match at the Stade Louis-II on August 17 at 9 pm, the 108th meeting between these two iconic clubs. It’s a match that should not be missed, especially since the team in green are returning to Ligue 1 after a three-season absence. Here’s how to get your tickets!

This is no ordinary season for AS Monaco. The Red and Whites are kicking off the highly-anticipated Centennial season and aim to make an impact right from their first match. Under the guidance of coach Adi Hütter they will need all the support they can get to help them pick up all three points and get the season off to a flying start!

Ticketing: don’t miss the kick-off

To cheer for the Monegasque players and be part of this memorable evening, it’s time to book your tickets, starting at €15. You have options:

Online Head over to the official AS Monaco website to buy your tickets in just a few clicks.

Head over to the official AS Monaco website to buy your tickets in just a few clicks. Monapass App: Thanks to the Monapass app, developed by the Prince’s Government, you can now dematerialise your subscription, buying your tickets directly from your smartphone, as well as enjoying a range of perks.

Season tickets: make sure you don’t miss out on unforgettable moments

If you want to support AS Monaco throughout the season, attractive season ticket deals are also available. For 19 euros per month over 10 months, you can enjoy all the home games, with a special rate for the opening match against Saint-Étienne.

It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy every crumb of the Centenary season and the team’s return to the Champions League! © AS Monaco

