Summer at Port Hercule: don’t miss the DJ party this Saturday!

Port Hercule will become a giant dance floor as soon as night falls.

Ready to get your dancing shoes on and have a great time? The Quai Albert I will be turned into a playground for the youngsters and a concert venue for the grown-ups on Saturday, August 3!

An open-air party

From 6 pm, the youngsters can let off steam on the bouncy castles that have been set up especially for the occasion. And for the young at heart, there’s an electrifying evening in store with a DJ providing the sounds from 9.30 pm.

A festive summer

The festive evening is part of a long list of free events throughout the summer on Quai Albert I. Merry-go-round, go-karting, basketball courts, hook-a-duck, trampoline, NINJA circuit… there’s something for everyone. Sports fans can try out the ASM kids’ tour, while history buffs can check out 12 chalets housing merchants from Grimaldi Historic Sites.

On 9 August at 10pm, Port Hercule will be lit up by 800 drones performing an incredible ballet in a spectacular show for the spectators.

A second evening with a concert and bouncy castles will take place on August 17. This time the theme will be the 90s/2000s.

Practical information