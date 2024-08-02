Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

Summer at Port Hercule: don’t miss the DJ party this Saturday!

By Théo Briand
Published on 2 August 2024
1 minute read
port-hercule-monaco
A festive and well-attended event in store on Quai Albert I © Pixabay
By Théo Briand
- 2 August 2024
1 minute read

Port Hercule will become a giant dance floor as soon as night falls.

Ready to get your dancing shoes on and have a great time? The Quai Albert I will be turned into a playground for the youngsters and a concert venue for the grown-ups on Saturday, August 3!

Advertising

An open-air party

From 6 pm, the youngsters can let off steam on the bouncy castles that have been set up especially for the occasion. And for the young at heart, there’s an electrifying evening in store with a DJ providing the sounds from 9.30 pm.

A festive summer

The festive evening is part of a long list of free events throughout the summer on Quai Albert I. Merry-go-round, go-karting, basketball courts, hook-a-duck, trampoline, NINJA circuit… there’s something for everyone. Sports fans can try out the ASM kids’ tour, while history buffs can check out 12 chalets housing merchants from Grimaldi Historic Sites.

Upcoming dates

On 9 August at 10pm, Port Hercule will be lit up by 800 drones performing an incredible ballet in a spectacular show for the spectators.

Advertising »

A second evening with a concert and bouncy castles will take place on August 17. This time the theme will be the 90s/2000s.

Practical information

  • When: Saturday  August 2024
  • Times:
    • Bouncy castles: from 6 pm
    • DJ party: from 9.30 pm
  • Where: Quai Albert Ier, Monaco
  • Price: Free admission
Privacy Policy