800 drones to light up Monaco skies in spectacular show

A show in red and white!

Monaco will be putting on a colourful air show as part of the summer events organised by Monaco’s town council. Make a diary note for 10pm on Friday, August 9, 2024.

A total of 800 drones will soar over Port Hercule for a high-profile performance on the theme of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, where six Monegasques are representing the Principality this year. 14 scenes will make up the show, which will last 12 minutes. On the programme: the athletes’ disciplines as well as a number of Monegasque symbols.

There will be musical backing to accompany the ‘light machines’ as they fly over the Principality. A thrilling show for all ages!

