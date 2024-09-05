Cap d’Ail: ‘Fête du Sport’ this weekend

Cap d’Ail is organising its annual ‘Fête du Sport’ (sports festival) in partnership with local sports organisations.

One of the traditional back-to-school events is back on 7 September: the ‘Fête du Sport’ in Cap d’Ail. For its 12th edition, everyone can come and enjoy the sporting and festive atmosphere. Children and adults of all abilities can take part in a variety of activities, with demonstration stands to explore new disciplines, and workshops to hone their skills.

Advertising

Participants will be able to try their hand at a wide range of disciplines thanks to participating local organisations. For example, there will be martial arts classes with the Académie d’Arts Martiaux, running with Cap d’Ail Macadam, mountain biking with Cap d’Ail VTT, sailing with the Cercle Nautique, country dancing with the Nashville Gang, fitness with Sunshine, tennis with the Tennis Club de Cap d’Ail, athletics with USCA and Cuban dancing with Mi Cuba.

Prince Albert II opens ‘Monaco libéré!’ exhibition, an instructive insight into the end of World War II

And there’s a sporting challenge! To be in with a chance of winning some incredible prizes, you’ll need to tick off all the activities listed on the event flyer. It should be an energetic afternoon!

Practical details

Saturday 7 September 2024

4 pm to 7 pm

Espace Marquet, Brise Marine car park