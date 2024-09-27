Prince Edward visits the Principality’s British educational establishments

He visited several classrooms and attended workshops.

On Wednesday 25 September, the International School of Monaco received a royal visit: Prince Edward, who came to present the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award to pupils from the school, after they had performed the United Kingdom’s National Anthem, God Save the King.

Said King’s brother then visited the British School of Monaco, which has just been accredited for the Duke of Edinburgh Award this term. A commemorative plaque was unveiled at the end of the visit.

Education was central to Prince Edward’s visit, as he embodies the Duke of Edinburgh Award, an international programme founded in 1956 by his father and operating in 144 countries around the world. The aim of the Award is to encourage young people to develop ‘soft’ skills in areas such as art, relationships and sport through educational activities.