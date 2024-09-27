Qi Gong: autumnal wellness at Hôtel Métropole

Yoga, boxing and makeup workshops will also be on offer throughout the season.

Autumn’s here, which is a great time for special wellness and keep fit classes. And the luxurious Spa Givenchy at the Hôtel Métropole is offering just that!

Reception at the Givenchy spa in the Hôtel Métropole © W.Pryce

The ancient Chinese practice of Qi Gong is all about harmony of body and mind. Nadège Caubel, an expert in the field, testifies to the benefits of the discipline which she discovered in China: “I was often ill when the seasons changed. I thought it was natural,” she says. Since learning from the best masters in China, Qi Gong has become a veritable life philosophy for her, and she has seen a noticeable improvement in her health. She adds that, little by little, Qi Gong is becoming an integral part of treatment in an increasing number of hospitals.

The Qi Gong workshops on offer at the Métropole are an ideal opportunity to try out this relaxing and energising activity. Using slow movements and deep breathing exercises, it helps foster calm and flexibility, while providing physical and mental relaxation.

A different discipline every month

The well-known practice of yoga has been featured throughout September. It’s a great way to cope with the fast pace of getting back to work! There are still a couple of sessions at the end of the month before Qi Gong takes over in October, on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 am.

In November, participants will be learning how to bring out their inner strength in boxing sessions, which tone the body and build self-confidence.

September is yoga month © Studio Phenix

