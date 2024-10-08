Monaco and Ostend celebrate 60 years of strong ties

From 6 to 8 October, a Monaco Town Council delegation, led by Deputy Mayor Camille Svara, travelled to Ostend (Belgium) to celebrate six decades of the towns’ twinning arrangement, signed on 26 January 1964. The visit, the first since 2008, enabled the elected representatives to see how the emblematic Belgian city has evolved.

Invited by Bourgmestre Bart Tommelein and Silke Beirens, Alderman in charge of international cooperation, the visit enable the elected officials to discover the cultural and artistic treasures of the Belgian coastal town.

The programme included several official visits and a reception at City Hall, where the Monegasque representatives signed the visitors’ book. Aldermen Silke Beirens and Maxime Donck had visited Monaco in January. These meetings have strengthened the ties between the two cities and given rise to concrete partnerships.

The Monegasque delegation to Belgium was made up of Camille Svara, 1st Deputy Mayor representing Mayor Marsan, Jacques Pastor and Karyn Ardisson Salopek, Deputy Mayors, and Nathalie Vaccarezza, Municipal Councillor.

A very special twinning

Ostend, a Belgian town in West Flanders, in the Flemish region, is the Principality’s first and oldest twinning partner. The two towns share not only a coastal location, but also a historical link: the wife of Charles III, mother of Prince Albert I, was of Belgian origin.

The twinning agreement, which came into being after the Second World War, illustrates a commitment to reconciliation and cooperation in Europe.

Traces of the twinning can also be seen in Monaco, including Avenue Ostende, which connects Port Hercule to Monte-Carlo. A famous section of the Formula 1 Grand Prix race track, it bears witness to a thriving and dynamic bond between the two cities.

Sea and heritage

The two towns, united by their love of the sea, also share a rich artistic heritage. The delegation visited emblematic sites such as the Place de Monaco, with its bust of Princess Grace, and Baron James Ensor’s house, which is being showcased this year.

Other highlights included the statue of Saint Devota and Museum of Modern Art, not forgetting the Fête de la croquette aux crevettes (prawn croquette festival).

The Ostend conservatory provided a musical touch to the visit. The elected officials took part in an informative meeting, with Karyn Ardisson Salopek handing over albums of Monegasque songs. Conservatory pupils performed Monaco’s national anthem, in the spirit of artistic cooperation.

An ever stronger bond

Accompanied by H.E. Frédéric Labarrere, Monaco’s Ambassador to Belgium, and Rosette Porta, Monaco’s Consul in Ostend, the delegation also attended a reception at the Consulate to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the twinning arrangement.

The trip not only strengthened existing ties, but also opened the way to future cooperation between the two towns, which are over 1000 km apart.

Dolceacqua, Lucciana and Ostend: Monaco’s twinned towns