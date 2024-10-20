Principality’s new tool to help raise awareness on violence

There are two versions, one aimed at adults and the other at secondary school students.

A Monegasque violence metre. Inspired by its French neighbour, the Comité pour la protection et la promotion des droits des femmes (Committee for the Protection and Promotion of Women’s Rights), in partnership with the Direction de l’Action et de l’Aide Sociale (DASO – Department of Social Welfare and Social Services) and the Direction de l’Éducation Nationale, de la Jeunesse et des Sports (National Education, Youth and Sports Department), has just presented its “Echelle des Violences” (Violence Scale), in particular through Céline Cottalorda, inter-ministerial delegate for the promotion and protection of women’s rights.

It is a simple tool in the form of a small, discreet leaflet that can easily be slipped into a wallet, pocket or smartphone case, and is designed to measure the degree of violence in a couple’s relationship. Its primary aim is to provide professionals with a means of better supporting victims and raising their awareness.

Avilable in French and English so as to reach as many Monegasque residents as possible, it splits violence into three levels: Serenity, Alert and Danger, and distinguishes between several types of violence: financial and administrative, psychological, physical and sexual for adults, and a cyber-violence section has been added to the version aimed at younger people.

The new tool, 20,000 copies of which will be distributed initially, will complement other prevention initiatives already in place, such as awareness-raising campaigns, the special edition of the Blitz manga and the App-Elles mobile application whose purpose is prevention and support for victims of violence.

The initial distribution of the “Violence Scale” will be targeted, with priority given to professionals working in structures such as the Princess Grace Hospital, the Association d’Aide aux Victimes d’Infractions Pénales (AVIP – Victim Support charity), the Palais de Justice (law courts), the Sûreté publique (Police department), the Ordre des avocats (Bar association), as well as management in schools and welfare organisations.

Audrey Seren, a social worker with the DASO and one of the creators of the project, explains: “We are going to give the tool out to people who are unaware that they are victims of domestic violence, who play down the situation, are in denial or are still hesitating to make the decision to leave and protect themselves. The aim is clearly to raise awareness.”

Young people also concerned

There is a particular focus on young people, with plans to hand the leaflet out in schools during anti-harassment month. Suited to teenage relationships, the tool uses tailored, direct vocabulary to reach that age group. Supervisory staff and psychosocial teams in the schools will then have access to the leaflets, which they can give out too.

Aurélie Montet, Head of Division at the Department of National Education, Youth and Sport, agrees: “The National Education department has a vital role to play in raising awareness of violence, understanding it and reporting it.”

Céline Cottalorda: “We need to change mindsets if we are going to change society”

While the violence meter is printed on bread bags in France, the Monegasque violence scale will be handled by professionals, at least initially. The project’s instigators wanted to provide support and guidance for victims of violence at first, but longer term they are thinking of making the flyer ‘self-service’ in different venues in the Principality.