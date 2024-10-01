TV Monaco to broadcast AS Monaco Basket matches live

At a press conference, the channel also reported strong growth since its creation a year ago.

TV Monaco, Monegasque’s national television channel, which was launched a year ago, has pulled off a ‘slam dunk’. The channel has announced a partnership with AS Monaco Basket to broadcast Roca Team Euroleague matches live to Monaco and France.

Starting this Thursday with the fixture between Monaco and Milan. There will be a pre-match programme starting at 6.30 pm, and three Roca Team documentaries will be shown after the encounter. A free replay of the match will be available on TV Monaco’s VOD platform.

Signed live with Fedcom and Monegasque club president Aleksej Fedoricsev during this evening’s news broadcast, the agreement does not only cover match broadcasts. It also provides for a wider-ranging partnership on content and documentaries.

“We’re going to be rolling basketball out in a big way,” said Nathalie Biancolli, director of TV Monaco. She promises further announcements on sports coverage. As well as sport, news is also one of the two areas that the young national channel intends to develop.

One year after its launch, TV Monaco’s results are promising

Since its first day on air, TV Monaco has enjoyed solid viewing figures, both in Monaco and internationally. The channel, which is 100% state-funded, produced more than 380 news programmes, 110 live sports broadcasts and over 800 hours of documentaries over the space of a year. Thanks to its VOD platform, over 1,000 hours of content are now available to stream.

Despite being relatively recent, TV Monaco is already reporting impressive growth of 30% on average every month on social media. This success is probably due to its 85-strong team and its diverse programming schedule, with a mix of local and international news, sport, the environment and lifestyle programmes. The channel broadcasts a 30-minute news bulletin every evening at 7.15 pm, 10 minutes of which are in a talk show format.

TV Monaco’s editor-in-chief, Frédéric Cauderlier, stresses the channel’s intent to cover international news while retaining a strong local flavour. He points out that after just a few months, TV Monaco’s news bulletin has become the third most watched news programme on TV5Monde, even surpassing the Swiss bulletin. It is the most-watched TV5Monde news programme in the United States.

From the outset, the channel formed collaborations with well-established partners such as TV5Monde and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), boosting its global profile.

For Nathalie Biancolli, the mission is clear: “We are here to promote the Principality of Monaco internationally.”