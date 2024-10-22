Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild combines culture and gastronomy for “Jeudis de la Villa”
They will take place every Thursday from 7 November 2024 to 3 April 2025.
If you like the ‘Nocturnes’ at the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and its open-air shows, you’re bound to love ‘Les Jeudis de la Villa’. 19 exceptional evenings are in store in this, the second season.
Every Thursday evening from 7 November 2024, experts in the fields of art, culture, science, health, oenology, design and music will come together to talk and debate suring dinner-conversations. A small group (around thirty people per date) will share a meal prepared by chef Aude Romero-Filipowski at the Béatrice restaurant.
The first guest speaker is Philippe Faure-Brac, on Oenology, Poetry and Geology. There will also be Bernard Deloupy, a detective novelist, Franck Ferrand, a writer who specialises in history, Anne Dopffer, Director of the National 20th Century Museums in the Alpes-Maritimes, Ernest Pignon-Ernest, precursor of urban art, and composer and conductor Laurent Petitgirard.
Practical information
- Where : Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild, 06230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat
- From 7pm to 11pm
- 95 euros per person (dinner conversation with food and wine pairings and a glass of champagne)
- Further information on 04 93 01 45 90