Women with culinary and winemaking talents honoured at exceptional AMAR’ELLES evening

The event will take place on 22 October in the Empire Room at the Hôtel de Paris in Monaco.

On Tuesday 22 October, a large attendance is expected at the launch of the new AMAR’ELLES organisation, set up by Françoise Negre, also founder and President of the Art Food Monaco non-profit, to promote the expertise of talented women.

Combining artistic and culinary creativity, the event, which is open to all, will feature original portraits of women at the helm of prestigious vineyards, as well as an exhibition of contemporary works by renowned female artists.

Chefs Virginie Basselot, Yasmina Hayek and Victoria Vallenilla will be concocting a top-flight gourmet dinner.

The AMAR’ELLES evening will also feature a luxury raffle with some exceptional prizes to be won. All donations will go directly to the Zonta Club de Monaco, a non-profit organisation that is part of Monaco’s Women’s Rights Committee, chaired by Isabelle Berro-Amadei, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

Musical entertainment will be provided by harpist Scarlett Khoury, international cellist Velitchka Yotcheva and DJ Eugenie Laudé.

AMAR’ELLES bookings

+377 607 932 115