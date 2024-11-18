A magical gala in aid of sick children supported by “Les Enfants de Frankie”

The money raised will be used to let thousands of children in the PACA region have a Christmas.

A gala where even children are allowed in! The “Les Enfants de Frankie” non-profit is organising its ninth annual Gala on Saturday 7 December 2024, at the Sporting Monte-Carlo, with fairy tales as its theme. The magical event is open to families from the Principality and neighbouring towns.

From 6pm, guests will enter the enchanting world of fairy tales. The evening will kick off with a show, followed by a gourmet buffet and then a children’s fashion show, a variety of activities and finally the Lucky number draw.

There will be plenty of time for all ages to enjoy the “Bal des fées” (Fairy ball) and fill the dance floor until 9.30 pm, when DJ Crazy DJ Valao will be spinning the discs in a nightclub atmosphere.

Festive activities for a good cause

Artists will be coming from all over Europe: Italy, Slovakia and France. They will be on stage throughout the evening to provide a magical experience for all those taking part.

The Tron Girls will light up the stage with their LED dancing, while Compagnia Incanto will provide theatre and emotion. Matisse Jones, a young pianist who featured on The Voice Kids, and Marc Métral, a well-known ventriloquist, will also be taking part.

Plus there will be creative, make-up and tattoo workshops, a smoothie bar, a bouncy castle and fairground games.

The funds raised will be used to provide “Frankie’s Christmas” for thousands of sick and underprivileged children in the PACA region at the Sporting Monte-Carlo the following day. Reservation is required, at a price of €250 per person.