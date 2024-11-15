Monaco's Best
Events

Immersive Week: Monaco gets artificial intelligence working for everyone

By Théo Briand
Published on 15 November 2024
1 minute read
maison-de-numerique-monaco
Several experts will be leading the workshops © Maison du numérique
The second edition of Immersive Week will again focus on AI and the possibilities it offers in everyday life and business.

Monaco’s Maison du Numérique is hosting the second edition of Immersive Week this week, an event centered on “Artificial Intelligence in Everyday Life”.

Organised by the Prince’s Government, Monaco Town Council and Monaco Telecom, the aim of the Week is to democratise technological innovations so as to narrow the digital divide and improve quality of life.

AI in our lives

Located in the Jardins d’Apolline, the Maison du Numérique is running four days of workshops and conferences led by experts. The event has two parts: one for the general public at the Maison du Numérique, a tour to learn about the basics of artificial intelligence, and the other for partners at a number of venues in the Principality, with meetings focusing on professional uses.

Each activity explores the theory and practical applications of AI, such as the appropriation of creative professions and an analysis of the challenges posed by deepfakes. Practical sessions are also scheduled to help users create using AI, as well as write letters and automate admin tasks.

Charles Maricic, deputy mayor in charge of the digital transition, describes the second edition of Immersive Week as: “a unique opportunity to learn about AI and the many ways it can be used to improve, speed up and simplify matters in everyday life, as well as to provide answers to the many questions raised by this fascinating technology.”

The full programme is available on the Maison du Numérique website.

