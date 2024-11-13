Monaco commemorates 1918 Armistice

Wreath laying at the foot of the stone monument in honour of King Albert I of Belgium © Monaco Town Council

Ceremonies took place on Monday 11 November 2024 at a number of venues in the Principality.

The signing of the Armistice on 11 November 1918 put an end to the First World War between the Allies and Germany. Lest we forget the four-year conflict that left more than nine million people dead or missing, Monaco commemorated the Armistice, with several members of the Council in attendance. Dozens of figures, including representatives of the Principality’s senior authorities and the Minister of State Didier Guillaume, attended this important event.

Advertising

The ceremonies began with the laying of wreaths at the foot of the stone monument in honour of King Albert I of Belgium, located on the Boulevard de Belgique.

Prince Albert II pays poignant tribute to victims of Great War

The procession then made its way to Monaco’s Cemetery, and its War Memorial, for the traditional ceremony of remembrance in honour of the Fallen in the two world wars. The procession was accompanied by the Carabinieri Orchestra and the Municipal band. The ceremonies concluded at the Maison de France.