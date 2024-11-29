Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene congratulate Max Verstappen on his Formula 1 World Championship title

The Princely Couple congratulated Max Verstappen, on behalf of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, on winning his fourth Formula 1 World Championship title, on Sunday November 24 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen continues to dominate the world of Formula 1. By winning his fourth title, he confirms his place among motorsport legends such as Schumacher, Hamilton, Fangio, Prost and Vettel.

Advertising

The Princess Charlene Foundation, which works to promote water safety and empower young people, praised not only his performances on the track, but also his involvement in their charitable initiatives.

Valuable support for the Foundation’s actions

In September, Max Verstappen generously donated a sidepod from his Formula 1 car to an auction organized during the Calvi-Monaco Water Bike Challenge. The donation was a key factor in raising essential funds for the Foundation’s actions to prevent drowning and promote water safety among young people.

But also a valuable partner

The Princess Charlene Foundation also expressed its profound gratitude to the Dutch pilot for his unfailing support. Thanks to his involvement, many young people now benefit from water safety training and awareness campaigns, helping to save lives and provide opportunities for development through sport.

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc’s historic victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, Prince Albert II in tears