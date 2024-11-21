Unmissable events for admirers of all things Japanese

On 23, 24 and 27 November 2024, the Principality will delve into the fascinating world of Japanese culture.

A unique exhibition of Bizen ceramic art at the Japanese Garden

On Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November, Monaco’s Japanese Garden will host a rare exhibition on Bizen ceramics, a Japanese craft dating back over 800 years. Around fifty pieces will be on show, ranging from creations by living national treasures such as Jun Isesaki to works by contemporary artists.

Jun Isezaki

©Japan Articles Trading Monaco

The ceramics are made with a specific clay from Bizen, a town in Okayama prefecture, and are renowned for their unglazed simplicity. Visitors will be able to admire the patterns on these Japanese pieces, produced naturally by firing at high temperatures (up to 1,300°C). As well as the exhibition, there will be a sales area where visitors can buy tableware created using this age-old traditional method.

The exhibition is free and open from 10 am to 5 pm in the Japanese Garden.

Koichiro Isezaki

©Japan Articles Trading Monaco

Monaco Friends of Japan: “Japan intrigues and attracts in equal measure”

A Japanese evening at La Condamine market

And that’s not all! On Wednesday 27 November, from 4 pm, La Condamine market will be transformed into a veritable tribute to the culture of the Land of the Rising Sun. Admission is free and the general public can take part in a wide range of creative and culinary workshops.

It’s a chance to learn about traditional Japanese practices such as ikebana (Japanese floral art), kintsugi (artistic ceramic repair work), origami and calligraphy. As for your taste buds, matcha tea, sake and takoyaki (tasty Japanese dumplings with octopus) are sure to keep foodies happy.

At 7 pm, to round off the celebrations, visitors can enjoy a kimono parade and a concert of traditional music. The market traders will also offer Japanese specialities to delight guests and extend the culinary experience.

