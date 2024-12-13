Anti-money laundering efforts hailed by Council of Europe, removal from grey list in sight for 2026

The Monegasque authorities decided to set up a high-level Steering Committee immediately after the announcement.

It’s a major step forward for the Principality. Monaco took strong action following the Moneyval report of January 2023, which highlighted shortcomings in the fight against money laundering and terrorist funding. And its efforts have paid off. The Council of Europe’s Committee of Experts has now welcomed “significant progress” in a report published on 10 December. Of the 40 recommendations made by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force), 39 received a positive recommendation.

Four laws containing 481 articles have been passed over a period of 16 months. Accompanied by a national strategy and stronger international cooperation, the creation of new institutions (Coordination Committee, Financial Security Authority, Seized or confiscated assets management department), an increase in investigations into money laundering cases, Monaco has made every effort to comply with international standards and improve financial transparency.

Since being placed on the grey list, the Principality has been working hard to be removed from it. Subject to confirmation, this should happen mid-2026.

As Pierre-André Chiappori, Minister for Finance and the Economy, points out: “Today we are sending out a very positive message to the international community. However, we remain fully committed to ensuring that we are removed from the FATF’s grey list in line with the agreed timetable.”

A high-level Steering Committee

The Monegasque authorities recently met, under the chairmanship of the Minister of State Didier Guillaume, to make progress on GRECO’s recommendations (Group of States against Corruption) and it was decided to set up a high-level Steering Committee. Its task will be to draw up a national strategy and action plan for the 5th GRECO evaluation cycle, to be implemented between 2025 and 2028.

