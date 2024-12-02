Monaco adopts model legislation on data protection

On 28 November 2024, Monaco’s National Council unanimously passed Bill 1.054 on data protection.

Advertising

The bill brings the Principality into line with the highest European standards, in particular the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Law Enforcement Directive, and the Coucil of Europe’s Convention 108. The reform is part of the Government’s necessary efforts to bring legislation up to date.

“ In an increasingly connected world, our actions, our movements, opinions, purchases and messages, whether private, public or professional, are all being digitalised. As a resource that is likely to be desirable for governments and businesses alike, it can no longer be ignored,” said Isabelle Berroi-Amadeï.

The Principality is continuing to tailor its legislative framework to today’s society, in which digital and virtual technologies play an important role © Government of Monaco

With 118 articles, the new law applies to both the public and private sectors, and introduces some major measures: the creation of the Personal Data Protection Authority (PDPA), the abolition of prior declaration formalities, and close oversight of criminal data.

It also strengthens the rights of citizens, particularly minors, and requires organisations to appoint a Data Protection Officer. Penalties have been increased substantially, with fines of up to €10 million.

In adopting the bill, Monaco is also paving the way for European Commission compliance recognition, which has been suspended since 2012. This would facilitate data exchange with European Union countries, thereby boosting the Principality’s competitiveness.

The Government has also scheduled an information seminar for 11 December 2024, to support public and private stakeholders in implementing the ambitious reform.

2023 census: majority of Monegasques for first time