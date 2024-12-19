Monaco taxis rally to support seriously injured colleague

Ilan, a taxi driver, is unable to work after a serious accident caused by a speeding Ferrari in the Louis-II tunnel. Monaco’s taxis have launched a solidarity fund to help him get through the ordeal.

A collateral victim of one of the two serious accidents that occurred last weekend in the Principality, 39-year-old Ilan will not be able to work for many months. On Sunday, his Mercedes-Benz Class V van was hit head-on by a speeding Ferrari in the Louis-II tunnel. The accidents prompted the Prince’s Government to take firm action.

An outpouring of support

The community is getting behind him. On the Facebook group “Aide et Solidarité entre les résidents de Monaco”, Cyril Costamagna, a friend of the victim and also a taxi driver (n°17), announced the creation of a Leetchi crowdfunding campaign by Monaco taxi drivers to support their colleague. “He won’t be able to keep up his loan repayments or provide for his family while insurance and compensation claims are processed,” he explains.

€7,720 have already been raised thanks to 74 contributors. The fund will remain open for those who wish to contribute: Make a donation.