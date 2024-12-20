Navicap Challenge: Sailing to promote inclusion through the Elena Sivoldaeva Trophy

The second edition of the Navicap Challenge – Elena Sivoldaeva Trophy, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), featured some sixty disabled and able-bodied international crews from 29 November to 1 December for a regatta in Monegasque waters that was both sporting and supportive.

Despite changeable weather conditions, the crews from six countries – Great Britain, France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and Monaco – competed in four intense rounds, demonstrating their competitive but also community spirit. The presence of Prince Albert II and Elena Sivoldaeva, patron of the event, underlined the YCM’s commitment to inclusion in sport.

Advertising

© Yacht Club de Monaco

100 sick children on stopover in Monaco with ‘Voiles de l’Espoir’

The second triumph for a French duo

On the sports side, the French duo of Gaspard Laguibaut and Anne Marteau came out on top for the second year running, winning three of the four rounds. They were followed by the Italian crew of Alessandra Cappellu and Maria Cristina Atzori, with the British team of Lynne and Stuart Swan completing the podium.

The crowd also applauded the fine performance of the Monegasque crew of Paul Papillon and Christiane-Eugénie Gautier, who finished 5th.

© Yacht Club de Monaco

More than just a competition

The Navicap Challenge is much more than a regatta: it has become a symbol of sport’s ability to embrace differences. Supported by Elena Sivoldaeva, the event demonstrated the importance of inclusion and gender diversity in sailing.

It is also part of Monaco’s and the YCM’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, to make water sports accessible to all.

Monaco and Qatar join forces to promote sport as driver of sustainable development

A promising future for the event

After another successful edition, the Navicap Challenge is setting itself up to become a key event in the Monegasque calendar. The third edition already looks promising. Meantime, the YCM will be hosting the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, which runs monthly between December and March, providing a winter programme of training sessions and regattas for single-design sailboats.

The race format draws 350 sailors from all over Europe, who set up their winter training ‘camp’ in the Principality, in preparation for the major events of the coming season.

UIM E1 joins forces with Monaco Yacht Club to train future champions on water