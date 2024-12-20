Navicap Challenge: Sailing to promote inclusion through the Elena Sivoldaeva Trophy
The second edition of the Navicap Challenge – Elena Sivoldaeva Trophy, organised by the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), featured some sixty disabled and able-bodied international crews from 29 November to 1 December for a regatta in Monegasque waters that was both sporting and supportive.
Despite changeable weather conditions, the crews from six countries – Great Britain, France, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and Monaco – competed in four intense rounds, demonstrating their competitive but also community spirit. The presence of Prince Albert II and Elena Sivoldaeva, patron of the event, underlined the YCM’s commitment to inclusion in sport.
The second triumph for a French duo
On the sports side, the French duo of Gaspard Laguibaut and Anne Marteau came out on top for the second year running, winning three of the four rounds. They were followed by the Italian crew of Alessandra Cappellu and Maria Cristina Atzori, with the British team of Lynne and Stuart Swan completing the podium.
The crowd also applauded the fine performance of the Monegasque crew of Paul Papillon and Christiane-Eugénie Gautier, who finished 5th.
More than just a competition
The Navicap Challenge is much more than a regatta: it has become a symbol of sport’s ability to embrace differences. Supported by Elena Sivoldaeva, the event demonstrated the importance of inclusion and gender diversity in sailing.
It is also part of Monaco’s and the YCM’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, to make water sports accessible to all.