Parade of Christmassy Fiat 500s in streets of Monaco

The old cars, specially decorated for the occasion, will parade between the port and the Place du Casino.

The Monte-Carlo Fiat 500 Club has its own way of celebrating the festive season… For several years now, it has been organising a traditional Christmas parade and decorating iconic Fiat 500s, also known as “Topolinos”.

For the sixth edition, which takes place on Saturday 20 December from 6.30 pm, the roads of the Principality will welcome these cute classic cars decked out with lights, colours and festive details of all kinds.

The parade will finish at around 7.30 pm in the Place du Casino, where Club members dressed as Father Christmas will be handing out sweets and chocolates to the children (and adults)!

The public will also have the chance to vote for the Fiat 500 that best embodies the spirit of Christmas out of all the cars on show. It’s a unique event, delivering a message of joy, sharing and community in a festive setting.

