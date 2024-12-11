Rugby: Three Monegasque teams get a special visit and shine at the Dubai 7s

Teams from the Monegasque Rugby Federation made history at the prestigious Emirates Dubai 7s tournament. As well as the title won by the Monaco Impis senior team, two other teams, the Monaco Impis Dev and the U16s, took to the pitch at one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

The Monaco Impis, playing in the elite category, ended their Middle Eastern adventure in style by winning the Bowl in their category on 2 December. But one of the proudest moments of this year’s event was the Monaco Impis Dev team reaching the quarter-finals, proving that the next generation is ready to make its mark on the international scene.

It was a special moment for the Monegasque Rugby Federation and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, who flew the Principality’s flag all the way to Dubai.

As ever, Gareth Wittstock, Princess Charlene’s brother, was at their side, as was Prince Albert II, who came to visit and cheer them on.

Young U16s, an exceptional run

And let’s not forget the U16 team, who also caused a stir. Their incredible run, with one victory in three matches, was a real sporting success.

As well as the action on the pitch, the young players experienced an extraordinary human and cultural adventure as they explored Dubai and its wonders, from the majestic Grand Mosque of Abu Dhabi to the Louvre Museum and the House of Abraham.

As well as developing sporting skills, these meetings foster personal development, a broader outlook on the world and the building of solid values such as team spirit and respect.

Prince Albert II greeting the players. Gareth Wittstock with the Impis. Monaco Impis, winners of the Bowl. Monaco’s U16 rugby players in Dubai.

Photo credits: Monegasque Rugby Federation.

