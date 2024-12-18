Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
In brief

Semeurs d’Espoir launches urgent appeal

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 18 December 2024
1 minute read
Semeurs d Espoir Monaco
The volunteers organise food and clothing collections to help the most underprivileged © Association Semeurs d'Espoir Monaco
By Estelle Imbert
- 18 December 2024
1 minute read

The charity is organising an emergency collection of warm clothing.

Since the number of beneficiaries of its winter outreach programmes has doubled, the Semeurs d’Espoir Monaco (Sowers of Hope) charity is desperately short of warm clothing to help people in need and homeless persons. As cold weather hits the region, the charity is launching an urgent appeal for donations and is seeking to collect essential items. Jackets, gloves, hats and scarves are particularly in demand, especially for men. The clothes will be used to support the upcoming weekly outreach campaigns in Nice and Menton.

Advertising »
Advertising

Donations can be dropped off at the La Digue car park (level -4) or at 3 rue Princesse Caroline, the Dorfmann Abeilles Assurances branch.

Monaco Red Cross launches fundraising appeal for Lebanon 

Semeurs d'Espoir Monaco
© Semeurs d’Espoir Monaco

Semeurs d’Espoir Monaco is a Monegasque humanitarian charity whose aim is to provide assistance to the most underprivileged families and to people who are in need, in difficult circumstances or homeless.

Advertising »

Princess Stephanie brings Christmas gifts to  Centre Rainier III residents