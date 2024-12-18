Semeurs d’Espoir launches urgent appeal

The volunteers organise food and clothing collections to help the most underprivileged © Association Semeurs d'Espoir Monaco

The charity is organising an emergency collection of warm clothing.

Since the number of beneficiaries of its winter outreach programmes has doubled, the Semeurs d’Espoir Monaco (Sowers of Hope) charity is desperately short of warm clothing to help people in need and homeless persons. As cold weather hits the region, the charity is launching an urgent appeal for donations and is seeking to collect essential items. Jackets, gloves, hats and scarves are particularly in demand, especially for men. The clothes will be used to support the upcoming weekly outreach campaigns in Nice and Menton.

Donations can be dropped off at the La Digue car park (level -4) or at 3 rue Princesse Caroline, the Dorfmann Abeilles Assurances branch.

Semeurs d’Espoir Monaco is a Monegasque humanitarian charity whose aim is to provide assistance to the most underprivileged families and to people who are in need, in difficult circumstances or homeless.

